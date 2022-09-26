Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Maine’s leading luxury real estate company, is proud to announce Colin Harvey, of Boothbay, has joined the brokerage.

“We are pleased to welcome Colin Harvey to our Damariscotta office, serving the Midcoast from the Boothbay area to Moosehead Lake,” said Chris Lynch, president. “Colin grew up around the real estate industry in Maine and understands the tremendous value our global network, local expertise, and professional marketing bring when it comes to representing clients, whether it’s a large piece of land or a waterfront home.”

Harvey was born and raised in Southern Maine and graduated from Gorham High School, where he excelled as a multi-sport athlete. After high school, Harvey attended Bridgton Academy, where he was recruited to play lacrosse at Lasell College.

Harvey later found his way back to Maine to further his education, where he attended the University of Maine for business marketing, management, and kinesiology. Harvey is certified by the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

Harvey has always had a love for everything real estate and decided to follow in his family’s footsteps. Harvey’s family co-owned a real estate and construction company in the greater Portland area, where Harvey got firsthand experience learning about new construction, land development, and how to run a successful real estate business. Harvey also invests and purchases real estate, which gives him even more understanding of everything that goes into pricing out, negotiating, and renovating a home to its original beauty and charm.

Harvey’s buyers appreciate his straightforward approach, understanding each buyer’s vision and goal for a Maine lifestyle and then finding the perfect property to help them live it. Harvey’s sellers appreciate his expertise with new marketing techniques, tools, and technology to get their property the most amount of exposure possible.

Although Harvey has lived in various parts of Maine, he always knew that the ocean was where he wanted to be; that is why he decided to call Boothbay home. Harvey prefers to spend his free time outside, enjoying Maine’s many outdoor activities. Some of his favorites are hunting, boating, hiking with his dogs Lincoln, Jax, and Mason, and spending time with family and friends on Moosehead Lake.

Harvey may be reached at 615-4991, by email at charvey@legacysir.com, or at colinharvey.legacysir.com.

