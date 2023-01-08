Lincoln Academy to Host Business After Hours Submitted article January 8, 2023 at 1:40 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingMidcoast Federal Credit Union to Host Business After HoursNomination Deadline Approaching For Chamber AwardsCLC YMCA to Host Business After HoursDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce to Host Awards Presentation Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!