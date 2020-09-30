Lincoln County Dental, Inc. to Open Soon

Lincoln County Dental, Inc. is pleased to announce that after hiring an office manager and clinical team, the dental center’s administrative operations in Wiscasset will begin early in October. A start date for the provision of patient care will be announced in the next few weeks, but is likely to begin on a part-time basis later in October.

Scott Kingsley, D.M.D., Sherri, and Allison look forward to welcoming patients and to providing comprehensive oral health care for adults and children at the dental center located at 93 Churchill St. in Wiscasset.

Interested patients that have already called will be contacted soon after opening.

Lincoln County Dental’s dedicated leadership and exceptional volunteer clinical providers have been supporting and improving the health of Lincoln County residents by providing preventive and urgent dental services since its inception in 2009. Access to comprehensive dental care for individuals and families is a significant unmet need in Lincoln County. There are an inadequate number of dental providers in Lincoln County to support the population, and Wiscasset currently has no practicing dentists.

Oral health is a critical component of overall health and wellness. Lack of dental care can negatively impact systemic health conditions including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, and respiratory conditions. Lincoln County Dental, Inc. recognizes the tremendous necessity for oral health care for residents and is expanding its scope of services to help provide access to needed services. The center intends to provide high quality, comprehensive oral health care with the goal of including preventive, restorative, endodontic fixed and removable prosthetics, oral surgery, and emergency dental services, as well as community educational outreach for children and adults.

