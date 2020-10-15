Lincoln Home Honors Retiring Director

Residents and staff of Lincoln Home gathered for an ice cream social to honor executive director Lynn Norgang’s 23 years of leadership. The Lincoln Home has grown in many ways during Norgang’s tenure.

In 2002, a new wing was added for assisted living apartments, common living, and dining areas, all positioned to enjoy views of Damariscotta River. The original Bryant Homestead was completely renovated to provide four independent apartments. As needs of seniors evolved, the opportunity to offer a complete continuum of care brought the addition of Harbor View Cottage Memory Care and One2One Home Care, for individuals who wished to stay at home. Next, renovations to increase apartment size and add kitchenettes allowed residents more options in individualized, senior living.

Since 1925, the Lincoln Home has been a not-for-profit, stand-alone community, deeply rooted in the heart of Lincoln County. Under Norgang and the board of director’s leadership, the Lincoln Home is living evidence of what can be accomplished through dedication and a collaborative community effort. Fundraising efforts have evolved over the years, from the Founder’s Day auction to the annual “Lobster and More” event. A residents’ assistance fund was established to enable residents who have outlived their resources to remain at Lincoln Home.

Norgang provided a unique form of leadership as both a nurse and a director. Her philosophy was rooted in providing person-centered care and joyful, abundant living each and every day. The Lincoln Home’s distinctive approach to resident care has been based on the “best friends philosophy” for many years. In 2019, Lynn became a certified trainer in the “best friends approach to caregiving,” and personally trained the entire staff of seventy-plus employees at Harbor View Cottage and Lincoln Home. This compassionate approach to care is based on building relationships through friendship, empathy, support and individual strengths and abilities. As a direct result of this philosophy, the staff feels like family with one another and residents. This was especially prevalent during the initial months of the COVID-19 crisis. Many residents spoke of their gratitude for the level of care, safety and kindness they received during a time when they were unable to see their family members. Staff members shared how much they always felt appreciated and respected by Norgang.

The board of directors honored Norgang with a granite bench at the entrance of Lincoln Home with the inscription, “Honoring 23 Years of Leadership Providing Joyful and Abundant Living at Lincoln Home.” Norgang made a difference in the lives of others each and every day. She will be missed by the many people whose lives she touched, from staff and residents to families and members of the community.

