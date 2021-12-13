Local Denturist Practice Changes Hands

Denture Designs, of South Bristol, is delighted to be celebrating this holiday season with licensed denturist Megan Higgins.

Higgins has been with the practice since March and plans to purchase the practice from Kathryn Young, L.D., who has made her career in dentistry for over 30 years. Higgins brings more than 12 years of experience serving denture patients in the state of Maine.

Young is thrilled to have a colleague who, like Kathryn, received her qualifications from George Brown College in Toronto, Canada.

In the new year, Higgins looks forward to growing the established practice in her own direction with the addition of members to her team.

More information about the practice transitions will become available at denturedesigns.com. The office, at 40 Harrington Road in Walpole, can still be reached at 563-3368.

