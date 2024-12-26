Local Family Brings Thai Charm and Cuisine to Wiscasset

A Wiscasset family is working to make its mark in the community with a new Thai restaurant on Bath Road.

Husband-and-wife team Stephen and Sukitta Heald opened Charm Thai on Sunday, Dec. 22. The restaurant is staffed by members of their Thai-American family and a friend of the family.

According to Stephen Heald, the idea to open a Thai restaurant in Wiscasset originated from his wife, as her family has extensive experience in the restaurant industry.

Additionally, Heald said the family noticed a need for a distinctly Thai restaurant in town.

“The desire to have (a restaurant) for our family … we’re very pleased that it became possible, it’s not an easy thing to do,” Heald said.

Longtime Wiscasset residents and visitors may recall visiting the building, at 762 Bath Road, when it was the Miss Wiscasset Diner. The establishment closed in 2019 due to a staffing shortage.

The restaurant, which can seat 36 patrons, provides an inviting environment for individuals, couples, and families to come enjoy a meal, according to Heald.

Heald said he is following his sister’s lead when it comes to running the restaurant. His sister Sarah Heald, of Sarah’s Cafe in Wiscasset, passed away in August, and was well known in the area for her restaurant’s friendly service and meals filled with care.

Prior to Sarah Heald’s passing, the siblings discussed what would later become Charm Thai, Stephen Heald said.

“Sarah was so pleased that we would continue her aspect of all things being made with love,” he said. “We desired to carry on my sister’s legacy.”

Once they received permission from landlord Norman Sherman to pursue opening a restaurant, the family got started on redoing the inside of the building, from the dining room to the bathroom, Heald said.

The kitchen, which has brand new appliances, is where Heald’s son, Bon Heald, creates delectable meals and heeds each customer’s request, Stephen Heald said.

From the sweet and sour sauce served with appetizers such as crab rangoon and curry puffs, to the ginger dressing that tops the restaurant’s house and tofu salads, everything is handmade, according to Heald.

“These dishes are prepared using only the freshest of ingredients,” he said. “You can taste the difference.”

Heald said his son Kerry Heald, who worked at Sarah’s Cafe, is in charge of the restaurant’s dessert menu, which includes fried ice cream and coconut rice pudding.

“(Kerry) has a pretty good view of what Mainers like for sweet food,” Stephen Heald said.

Diners can currently eat in the restaurant or take their food to go, and Heald said the family will do their best to accommodate everyone.

Heald said the family will consider offering catering services in the future.

Charm Thai is open Thursday to Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

For more information, call 687-8092 or 687-8558, email charmthai2024@gmail.com, go to charmthaiwiscasset.com, or find Charm Thai on Facebook.

