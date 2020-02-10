Local Farm Brewery Fires Things Up With New Pizza Oven

Odd Alewives Farm Brewery in Waldoboro recently opened a wood-fired kitchen and is expanding its gardens this summer to include ingredients for both food and beer production.

The menu is simple by design, but delicious, and created with the intention of being paired with the farmhouse ales also produced on the farm. Currently, the menu consists of 12-inch wood-fired pizzas with three or four different options made with house-made dough: cheese, pepperoni, with weekly rotating veggie and meat specials.

The addition of more wood-fired snacks, including special dinners, is in the works.

John McNeil, brewer and co-owner, said, “We believe strongly in collaboration and have future plans to offer pop-up dinners to showcase some of our favorite chefs in the region and to create some really unique food and drink experiences for our guests.”

The farm brewery currently grows fruit, hops, herbs, and even some vegetables exclusively for beer production. The farmhouse ales are created with 95-100% all Maine ingredients and what isn’t grown on the farm is sourced locally from other farmers and small businesses. The wood-fired kitchen shares the farm-to-table mission of utilizing local and seasonal ingredients. Planning has already begun for a garden expansion to include growing additional herbs and vegetables specifically for the wood fired kitchen.

“What we don’t grow directly we will source locally, as we are truly spoiled in the Midcoast region to have so many fantastic resources for fresh and high-quality foods,” said Sarah McNeil, a farmer and brewery co-owner.

Odd Alewives Farm Brewery is located at 99 Old Route 1, Waldoboro. The wood-fired kitchen is open Friday 4-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon-8 p.m. The rotating menu can be found online at oddalewives.com/menu.

