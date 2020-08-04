Local Printer Shutting Down

After 42 years of business, D & L Screen Printers is closing its doors for business. July 31 marks the end of several transformations over the years. Owners Jim and Barbara Wade took over the business from Jim’s parents who had begun printing T-shirts and caps in Brunswick. As the business grew to include printing business signs, it relocated to a larger facility in Brunswick. Still, more expansion was needed, and the business found a new home on Route 1 in Newcastle. The Newcastle location offered more space to better serve customers in need of vinyl lettering and sand blasted signs. “Service, service, service” has been the printers’ motto and the Wades are proud to have served a loyal customer base.

In recent years, Jim and Barbara looked to downsize the business. They built a modest structure to house the company on the same property as their home in Walpole and enjoyed serving clients with lettering and hand-crafted signs. The couple extends a heartfelt note of appreciation for the business the community afforded them over the years.

In retirement, Jim would like to continue his love of hand-crafted signs in a different way. He is a talented carver, with a passion for carving Bellamy Eagles as well as other pieces. His carvings may be viewed or purchased by calling 563-8470 to make an appointment.

