Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Maine’s leading luxury property company with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, has named Andrew “Andy” Lynch chief financial officer.

Lynch is entering his fifth year with the company, having joined as the financial controller in 2018. Prior to joining Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Lynch was employed in the financial risk management department for General Electric Capital Aviation Services.

“Andy has worked to not only systematize and automate much of our financial operating protocols, but he has also become a thoughtful voice in strategic planning and priority management,” said Chris Lynch, president and founder of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. “We were very fortunate to have Andy’s skills when COVID-19 changed everything about how our business had operated.”

Lynch is a graduate of the Martha & Spencer Love School of Business at Elon University with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and international business. “Trying to find someone to fill this critical position for us was a bit like looking for a needle in a haystack,” said Chris Fortunato, Chief Operating Officer. “When he joined us, Andy took on a great deal of responsibility for many of our most critical and detailed processes.”

“I feel very fortunate to have found such a great opportunity at a great company,” Lynch said. “I am so happy to be living in Maine with a job I really enjoy.” Lynch said. Lynch is only the second person in company history to be named to this key leadership position.

With offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty is Maine’s leading luxury and lifestyle property company. For more information, call 780-8900 or email info@legacysir.com.

