Mail It 4U Shirts Benefit Pantries

at

Mail It 4U co-owner Lynne Plourde (right) and customer service representative Sally Kenniston stand next to a mannequin wearing a Stay Strong T-shirt. The business is selling the T-shirts at its Newcastle and Bath locations, with 100% of the proceeds going to local food pantries.

Mail It 4U is selling shirts as a fundraiser for local food pantries.

Available online and at the business’s locations in Newcastle and Bath, the T-shirts are black with the messages “We can beat this,” “Stay strong,” and “We’re all in this together” printed in white text over a green globe. The back of the shirt reads “Together #WeCanBeatThis.”

The shirts, available in adult sizes small through 2XL, cost $10 each, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Newcastle-based Ecumenical Food Pantry and the Bath Area Food Bank.

The fundraiser is a way for the business to give back to the community in both of its locations and support those in need, said Lynne Plourde, who owns the business with her husband, Bob Plourde.

To buy a shirt, go to either location, buy online at staystrongfundraiser.itemorder.com/sale, call 563-7667, or email mailbox@tidewater.net.

