Mammy’s Bakery in Wiscasset Village Closes after Operating Challenges December 9, 2022 at 8:48 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFewer Baked Goods, More Pasta, and Greater Social Awareness for Mammy’s BakeryNew Location for Mammy’s BakeryBaker Shares Italian Grandmother’s Recipes at Mammy’sMammy’s Bakery Reopens in Wiscasset with Bigger MenuYoung Entrepreneur Brings Cake Shop to Waldoboro Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!