Massage Therapist Opens Self-Care Shop

Longtime massage therapist Crystal McLain will host a two-day open house to celebrate the official opening of her new shop, Crystal McLain Creative. The brick-and-mortar shop, at 5 Bristol Pines Road in Bristol, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19.

Her online shop, however, is always open and can be found at crystalmclaincreative.com. Locals can skip shipping costs by opting for the local pickup feature at the checkout.

In her 12 years as a licensed massage therapist, McLain has wanted to bring the peaceful and healing energy of her practice into people’s homes and inspire folks to exercise mindfulness and intentional living, and she’s excited to say, she’s finally done it.

McLain’s physical and online shop offers an assortment of self-care supplies that are sure to indulge the senses. She creates her own line of small batch aromatherapy candles and body oils, and showcases ethically sourced crystals, incense, and smudging tools.

The online shop also offers an inspiring resource McLain calls the “Blogcast,” which dishes out short-and-sweet mind-body wellness education and insight.

It’s McLain’s mission to empower people to become their greatest source of love and nourishment through practical and creative self care practices.

To learn more, go to crystalmclaincreative.com or find the business on Instagram and Facebook.

