Medicini Owner, Head Chef Bring Pieces of Home to Newcastle

Since opening its door two months ago, an Italian restaurant has been serving up a range of fare from 52 Main St. in Newcastle.

The idea for Medicini, the venue and eatery located in the renovated barn and garage behind the Newcastle Publick House, formed before owner Tim Cheney purchased the restaurant and property last year.

According to Cheney, a former owner of the Newcastle Publick House built the barn for his wife, who was an equestrian, back in the 1980s. The building had horse stalls, a dirt floor, a caving roof, and more signs of decay, but Cheney decided the space’s potential was worthy of a nine month renovation.

“I walked around this building and I just saw what it could be,” Cheney said. “I redid this whole thing and then created a two-story venue here.”

Cheney’s decision to serve Italian fare was influenced by his hometown of New Haven, Conn., which is known for its specialty pizza style.

“We have everything from pasta dishes to salads,” Cheney said. “You can have anything from (comfort) dishes all the way to fancy pasta dishes … and the helpings are way too big.”

Head chef Judd Velez has over 38 years of experience in the restaurant industry and is incorporating his Chicago roots into Medicini’s cuisine. Velez worked at the Damariscotta River Grill for five years before being brought on to lead Medicini’s kitchen.

When Cheney and Velez were formulating the restaurant’s menu, Velez said he wanted to make sure Medicini had food for the whole family to enjoy.

“I was pushing for pizza at the very beginning,” he said.

People have already offered high praises for Medicini’s dishes, he said, in part because of his commitment to quality.

“My thing is I always try to use the best ingredients,” Velez said.

At present, the restaurant’s downstairs is open for lunch and dinner. The upstairs is still in the works, but the patio has just gotten set up for diners.

On top of Italian fare, Cheney said he also wants Medicini to be a community space like the Publick House and Oysterhead Lounge. The restaurant is hosting trivia on Wednesday nights, an open mic on Thursdays, and live music on either Friday or Saturday each week.

“My intent here is … building a sustaining community,” Cheney said. “The music events and everything has brought the community back together.”

The restaurant had a soft opening in mid-August, allowing staff some time to settle in. He looks forward to seeing people come in for great eats and great company.

“It’s an honor to be able to do this for the community,” he said. “I feel very grateful I’ve been able to … not only envision it but actually get this going.”

Medicini is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, find the Medicini Facebook page or call 563-5454.

