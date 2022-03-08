Sarah VonFrank has been interested in real estate for as long as she can remember. After receiving encouragement from friends and family, VonFrank decided to make the leap and joined the Newcastle Realty team in 2020.

Having owned her own business in addition to working in high-end retail for 25-plus years, VonFrank relies on her strong customer service skills to help her succeed in real estate. She has worked with clients from various backgrounds and understands the importance of remaining honest, diligent, and knowledgeable when providing services to both buyers and sellers.

VonFrank is a recent graduate of Newcastle Realty’s Apprenticeship Program and has gained valuable skills working alongside her mentor and close friend, Kirsten Ingram.

Since the start of her career in real estate, VonFrank has worked through a number of intricate real estate transactions and is confident and knowledgeable in her professional abilities. VonFrank takes pride in her recent success with sale negotiations and looks forward to helping future client achieve their real estate goals.

When asked why she chose Newcastle Realty, VonFrank shared the professional yet friendly office atmosphere, supportive administrative staff, and variety of cutting-edge services offered to clients were a few main determinants.

Originally from East Hampton, N.Y., VonFrank has lived in Maine for over 15 years and credits the people, tight-knit communities, and alluring coastline for feeding her desire to turn vacation into the way life should be. VonFrank currently resides in Alna with her husband and child and enjoys crafting and horseback riding in her free time.

VonFrank can be reached at Newcastle Realty’s office, 87 Main St. in Damariscotta at 563-1003, ext. 116, on her mobile at 380-3112, or by email at sarahvonfrank@cheneycompanies.com.

To learn more about Newcastle Realty, go to mynewcastle.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

