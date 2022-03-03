Meet Tate Sandrock, of Newcastle Realty

A recent addition to the Newcastle Realty team, Tate Sandrock brings with him competence, dedication, and integrity to his role as a real estate sales agent.

Sandrock is a man of many talents, with his previous professional occupations including teaching, landscaping, and working as a personal trainer. Sandrock credits his success in real estate to his well-rounded employment history.

“Providing outstanding customer service is something I am passionate about. I enjoy listening to the needs of my clients and taking action to help them achieve their goals,” Sandrock said.

Newly graduated from Newcastle Realty’s apprenticeship program, Sandrock has worked alongside veteran Realtor Debby Schling to learn the ins-and-outs of the real estate profession. Since the start of his career in real estate, Sandrock has handled a number of successful transactions, representing buyers and sellers. Sandrock’s commitment to client satisfaction helped him achieve $3 million in sales his very first year.

Originally from Illinois, Sandrock and his family used Newcastle Realty when purchasing their home here in Maine. The exceptional experience with the company sparked Sandrock’s interest in the real estate industry and assisted in his decision to joining the Newcastle Realty team.

Currently residing in Nobleboro with his wife and children, Sandrock is especially appreciative of the community, coastline, and quiet way of life that the Midcoast has to offer. Sandrock is an avid runner and can often be found circling the Great Salt Bay in his free time.

Sandrock can be reached at Newcastle Realty’s office, at 87 Main St. in Damariscotta, at 563-1003, ext. 112, on his mobile at 832-1995, or by email at tatesandrock@cheneycompanies.com.

To learn more about Newcastle Realty, please visit mynewcastle.com.

