Mexicali Blues Opens New Location In Kittery

Newcastle-based Mexicali Blues opened the doors to its sixth and southernmost storefront in Kittery over Labor Day weekend.

Mexicali’s soft opening was a success, bringing in a balance of longtime brand evangelists and first-time visitors from all over New England and beyond. Customers were excited to find colorful international imports from tie-dye clothing to recycled silk textiles, handcrafted home decor, and gemstone jewelry, all with the assistance of helpful Mexicali staff.

Opening this newest location aligns with the Mexicali Blues’ company mission; “To ethically bring the wares of the world to our stores, empower the communities and cultures that create them, and share meaningful experiences with our customers.”

Mexicali is looking forward to growing the brand and expanding its customer base while continuing to provide meaningful in-store experiences and empowering the artisans who create their international handicrafts.

The opening, however, was not met without the stresses of seasonal staffing shortages that are felt throughout Maine at the end of every summer. Mexicali co-owners Pete and Kim Erskine and CEO Topher Mallory put in extra hours preparing the store for opening, spending nights sleeping outside the store in “Sunshine Daydream,” the Mexicali tie-dye conversion van.

“We’re really excited to be here,” Pete Erskine said. “Opening during the busy summer season was a culmination of a ton of extra work from the whole Mexicali team and we couldn’t be more grateful for all of the teamwork that went into making this happen.”

Mexicali is looking forward to hosting an event to celebrate friends of Mexicali from Friday through Sunday, Sept. 27-29, as well as a grand opening over Indigenous Peoples’ weekend, Oct. 11-14. These two events are open to all and will feature promotions, prizes, and celebrations.

The new store is located at 340 Route 1 in the Kittery Outlet Center and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday. For more information, go to mexicaliblues.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

