Mexicali Blues Partners to Bring Safe Water to Nepal

Mexicali Blues and the dZi foundation have teamed up, once again, this time to fund the installation of a safe water drinking system in a neighborhood high in the Himalayas of Eastern Nepal, according to a news release.

The Bokchamsido Water project will bring safe water access to 825 individuals, 125 households, two community buildings, and a school in the mountainous village of Chheskam, home to the Kulung Rai, a minority ethnic group that has its own distinct language, customs, and culture.

To raise the $58,392 needed for the project, Mexicali intends to sell 1,517 Welly Traveler water bottles. Mexicali has already covered the production cost of the bottles, allowing 100% of the sales to go directly to the dZi Foundation. This approach to matching funds 1:1 with their nationwide community has proven successful before, such as when Mexicali raised $50,000 to construct two earthquake-safe schools in Rok and Sotang, Nepal.

Over the past two decades, the dZi Foundation has directly impacted the lives of over 44,000 individuals and radically reshaped the future of Eastern Nepal. As with all the dZi projects, the Bokchamsido Water project was identified, planned, and undertaken by village members and has already employed 64 women and 103 men from the area. The dZi Foundation takes great care to undertake development that inspires and empowers the people of the region and conserves and celebrates their unique culture.

For more information, visit mexicaliblues.com.

