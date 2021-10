Midcoast Crematory, located at 32 Anna Belle Lane in Thomaston, will host an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23. Stop by to visit the new facility and meet the staff.

Midcoast Crematory is operated and affiliated with Hall Funeral Homes, a family-owned business, with locations in Thomaston, Waldoboro, and Boothbay.

