Midcoast Federal Credit Union Announces Recent Hires

Midcoast Federal Credit Union is pleased to welcome the following individuals to its team.

April Chubbuck has joined Midcoast Federal Credit Union as its new member services representative for its Edgecomb and Bath locations. Chubbuck has a robust background in hospitality and hotel management, and further developed her attention to detail and organizational skills working in pharmacy settings. Chubbuck is excited to get to know Midcoast’s members and help them achieve financial success.

Midcoast Federal Credit Union is pleased to have Nicole Main as its new payment solutions specialist I. Main’s knowledge of customer service and caring demeanor are an excellent enhancement to the payment solutions team. Main is looking forward to supporting the team and assisting members in need of those services.

Midcoast Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, financial cooperative that currently serves over 15,400 members with offices in Freeport, Brunswick, Bath, Edgecomb, and Thomaston. Midcoast Federal Credit Union serves those who live, work, worship, attend school, or conduct business in Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc and Cumberland counties, and the town of Durham in Androscoggin County.

For more information about Midcoast Federal Credit Union, go to midcoastfcu.me.

