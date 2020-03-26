Midcoast Humane Appoints First Medical Director

Midcoast Humane, celebrating its 70th year as a nonprofit providing animal welfare services to 40 municipalities in the state of Maine, on Friday, March 13 announced the appointment of Dr. Alison Pare, who is a doctor of veterinary medicine, as its first medical director since commencing operations in 1950.

“Dr. Pare has already elevated the standard of care for all animals in our shelters through her medical and surgical expertise and her passion for animal welfare,” said Mary P. Sundeen, the president of Midcoast Humane. “Dr. Pare is an exceptional animal advocate, leader, and veterinary practitioner and we are certainly fortunate to have her leading the medical team at Midcoast Humane.”

Pare said, “The scale and complexity of medical issues that we encounter in our homeless animal population at the shelter can be staggering at times. It is not uncommon to perform 20 surgical procedures in one day which equates to an incredible need for donations to support our mobile surgical unit and our in-house clinic. I am grateful to the residents of Midcoast Maine who have so graciously supported us over the years.

“We have an incredible team at Midcoast Humane and I am pleased to serve with them as we work each day to place our shelter pets in loving and supportive homes.”

Pare obtained her undergraduate degree in animal science, with a concentration in veterinary medicine, in 2006 at the University of Maine, where she was named the class salutatorian. She then attended veterinary school at the University of Minnesota and graduated as the class valedictorian. After returning to Maine, Pare worked in private practice before dedicating herself to the medical care of the homeless, abandoned, and neglected animals at Midcoast Humane.

About Midcoast Humane

Brunswick Animal Shelter was founded in 1950 by a group of Brunswick citizens concerned with the welfare of the area’s stray animals. The modest accommodation was operated and maintained by volunteers in an old barn not far from where the shelter currently stands at 30 Range Road.

In 1965, the Brunswick Animal Shelter was dissolved and replaced by the Brunswick Area Humane Society, which was incorporated as a nonprofit organization.

Known for decades as Coastal Humane Society, the nonprofit took over operations for Lincoln County Animal Shelter in Edgecomb in July 2015, and officially merged operations with that shelter in October 2018. The two organizations were rebranded as Midcoast Humane, which now serves 40 municipalities in the state.

For more information, to make a donation, or to see dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens available for adoption, please visit midcoasthumane.org or call 449-1366.

