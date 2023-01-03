Gallagher, Villeneuve and DeGeer, PLLC, a 40-year old law firm with offices in Damariscotta, is pleased to announce Senior Attorney Jennifer Atkinson is expanding her practice beyond immigration and nationality matters. She will now accept Maine-based family law, business, estate planning, and probate cases.

Law partner Marcia DeGeer has known Atkinson for a long time and been impressed with her client-centered approach and outstanding legal skills. “We have wanted to expand Jennifer’s reach for the past several years,” DeGeer said. “She’s an excellent attorney, very attuned to detail, super organized, and her clients love working with her. By expanding, she really increases our capacity in long-established areas, plus she can provide more services to Maine immigrants.”

Having spent over a decade in immigration law, Atkinson is looking forward to a broader focus. “For me, offering access to more legal services means that I’m making things easier for my clients,” Atkinson said. “Finding an attorney you can trust, and then being able to work with them across matters just simplifies life, whether you’re planning ahead or responding to life events.”

Atkinson joined Gallagher, Villeneuve, and DeGeer, in 2019. For a number of years she has divided her practice between this firm and Goeschl Law, a boutique business immigration firm in California that principally serves the tech and venture capital sectors.

Atkinson lives in Damariscotta, where her two children attended school. Her husband, Mike Tatro, owns and operates Gamage Shipyard in South Bristol. Atkinson has made many local connections up and down Maine’s coastline over the last 20 years while working on ocean and coastal conservation issues and volunteering in town government, church, and school.

Atkinson graduated with a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Connecticut College (1985), and a law degree from Cornell Law School. She is admitted to practice in both Maine and Massachusetts. To contact Atkinson, call the office of Gallagher, Villeneuve and DeGeer, PLLC at 563-5828 or email a request to jatkinson@gvdlaw.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

