Mobius Unanimously Chooses New Executive Director

The Mobius Inc. Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Michaela York was unanimously selected as the agency’s executive director at January’s board meeting.

“Hiring Michaela York to the executive director position was happily and fully endorsed by staff,” said Board President George Tattan. “Michaela York has been with Mobius for over 24 years, serving in nearly every role, including as interim executive director since Oct. 1. She has demonstrated the leadership needed to navigate challenging times.”

Mobius’ senior management enthusiastically supports her. In keeping with the company’s dedication to inclusion, they were invited to send comments to the board of directors. All expressed the utmost faith and confidence in York and unanimous support as executive director.

“She has brought a true sense of ‘We’re all in this together’ around COVID challenges,” said Brenda Bonyun, quality assurance director. “She puts Mobius’ best interests front and center and will stay and help us weather the worst while leading us to be the best.”

York graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a degree in psychology and began working in the field while still in college. At age 21, she was promoted to residential coordinator at Goodwill where she managed a 16-bed group home and downsized it to a six-bed group home.”

Dedicated to the Mobius philosophy of community connection and valued roles in the larger world even before she came to the agency, York was a natural fit when a program manager position became available. She worked directly on, or led in the creation of, many special projects, including the creation of children’s services, summer youth employment, and career opportunities. York remains passionate about working directly with clients to ensure that they can achieve their goals and be fully involved and responsible to their local communities.

During her tenure of nearly 25 years at Mobius, she has built a home with local builders with her husband and raised three children, all of whom graduated from Lincoln Academy and are now in college.

“My passion project is Mobius,” said York at a recent staff meeting,” I am so proud to have been part of, and now to lead, such a great agency.”

York’s official appointment as executive director took effect on Jan. 21.

