Mook Sea Farm Owner Receives Visionary Award

Herring Gut Coastal Science Center is proud to announce Bill Mook, owner of Mook Sea Farm, and Chris Soctomah, fisheries biologist for the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Sipayik Environmental Department, as this year’s recipients of the Phyllis Wyeth Visionary Award for Excellence in Marine Science, Education, and Trades.

The Phyllis Wyeth Visionary Award honors individuals who embody the innovative spirit and dedication of Herring Gut’s founder, Phyllis Wyeth, who established the center in 1999 with a mission to inspire future generations in marine conservation and support Maine’s traditional fishing communities.

Mook founded Mook Sea Farm in 1985 and has spent nearly four decades pioneering advancements in shellfish aquaculture. From his early work at the Darling Marine Center to his leadership in developing resilient technologies for oyster farming, Mook has been a driving force in strengthening Maine’s aquaculture industry.

Soctomah serves as fisheries biologist for the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Sipayik Environmental Department, overseeing and implementing fish passage studies and projects at the Skutik (St. Croix), Boyden, Pennamaquan, and Denny’s watersheds. His efforts are to facilitate and implement western science approaches while also incorporating traditional ecological knowledge. This approach helps develop best management strategies to restore and protect diadromous fish populations as well as coastal and riverine habitats.

“These individuals were nominated by their peers and those who benefited from their impactful contributions to the fields of marine science, marine education, aquaculture innovation and organization, fisheries, policy, and conservation,” said Sarah D. Oktay, Ph.D., executive director of Herring Gut Coastal Science Center.

Honorary mention went to nominees Krisanne Baker, ecological artist and art educator; Chris Davis, innovator in residence at Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center; Alison England, middle school science educator at St. George Municipal School Unit; Sarah Gladu, community science director at Coastal River Conservation Trust; Alison McKellar, Camden Select Board member; Marci Train, educator at Long Island School; Krista Tripp, owner of Aphrodite Oyster; and Charlie Walsh, CTO/co-founder of Seascal.

The awards were presented on Aug. 6 during Herring Gut’s annual fundraiser, A Night to Make Waves, held at Saltwater Fields in South Thomaston.

