Nanotech Auto Detailing Moves to Wiscasset

Nanotech Auto Detailing moved from Damariscotta to Wiscasset in August and the owner plans to expand the business’s hours this summer.

The business is at 488 Gardiner Road, formerly Lester Morse Auto Sales. It was previously on Biscay Road in Damariscotta, across from Scarborough’s Collision.

Owner Josh Bagley, of Damariscotta, started detailing vehicles at the age of 17 and now has more than 20 years of experience.

“I’ve always been an automotive enthusiast. I really enjoy detailing. It’s not just a way to make money for me,” he said.

Bagley got his start working for Ralph Najim, founder of Coastal Car Wash in Damariscotta, while in high school.

Bagley moved Down East and owned a shop there, then returned to the Midcoast and opened Premiere Mobile. For six years, he operated that business, traveling to customers to detail their vehicles.

Next, he opened Nanotech Auto Detailing in Damariscotta.

Bagley works with the product line Ceramic Pro. Ceramic Pro products use a formula of ceramic molecular compounds that form solid coatings.

He traveled to Pennsylvania to learn how to use the product and become a Ceramic Pro certified installer. When he opened his shop in Damariscotta, he called it Nanotech Auto Detailing because the product he uses has “nanoceramic” protection.

“The market has steered itself away from wax; it’s kind of an outdated thing,” he said.

Bagley avoids wax, because he says it has a melting temperature and can easily pick up debris, such as hair and dust.

Bagley goes beyond cars and trucks to detail boats and heavy equipment, such as dump trucks and tractor-trailers. “If it flies, drives, or floats, we detail it,” he said.

He offers interior and exterior work.

“I do full interior steam cleaning, shampoo, vacuuming, and (clean) the windows, and for exterior stuff, I do everything from a normal wash to full paint corrections,” he said.

Customers can “tell me what they want and then I walk them through the steps,” Bagley said.

Around 90% of the products Bagley uses are eco-friendly. Detailed items can be shrink-wrapped if needed.

Bagley is still getting the business up and running in Wiscasset. The sign for Lester Morse Auto Sales is still up. “I’ve got to jump through a few hoops before Wiscasset will let me put my sign up,” he said.

He hopes to have a permanent sign up soon and to make minor interior and exterior changes to the building he leases to improve efficiency.

Bagley chose the Gardiner Road location because of the heavy traffic.

In addition, he likes the large, paved parking lot, which he wants to use for annual car shows, possibly starting this June. He would love to see a variety of vehicles, from tuner cars to fully restored stock vehicles, on display.

At this time, Bagley works nights and weekends. By June, he would like to expand his hours to Monday-Saturday. He expects to have one employee.

For more information, call Bagley at 480-0094 or find Nanotech Auto Detailing on Facebook.

