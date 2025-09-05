New Damariscotta Clothing Store Offers Affordable, ‘Gorgeous’ Styles

A new clothing store is open for business in downtown Damariscotta. TurnStyle opened at 170 Main St. on Monday, Aug. 25, offering affordable clothes and a new gathering space.

The store is stocked with a range of unworn and previously loved items, including everything from colorful summer dresses to handbags and denim. Owner Annie Pathik, of Newcastle, said she’s proud of the “gorgeous, beautiful” clothes and accessories in her inventory from brands like Lafayette 148, Saloni, and Johnny Was.

Pathik said she’s collected the range of clothes from friends in the clothing industry and her previous work in public relations. She’s acquired enough pieces to stock the store for the foreseeable future.

She said she decided to call her store TurnStyle because the store’s clothes are passing from one person’s hands to another. Due to the store’s reasonable prices, TurnStyle should be accessible for everyone no matter their budget, according to Pathik.

“I want to make (shopping) really affordable,” she said. “I appreciate the fabrics and the craftsmanship, and I want people to be able to have that.”

Pathik is no stranger to business ownership. She previously owned a massage studio in downtown Damariscotta and an adventure travel business in Ecuador.

With experience in a variety of different kinds of businesses, Pathik said she has always helped people gain new experiences and outlooks. The same goes for TurnStyle.

“It has this common thread of making people feel better than they thought they could feel,” she said.

Pathik plans to keep clothes for every season year-round so people can shop for every occasion. She said she is looking forward to helping people pick out outfits for everything from a vacation in Boston to a wedding.

“You just help people find what they feel really good in, not what they think they should wear,” she said. “That’s what I love.”

On top of being a place to find great clothes, Pathik said she wants the store to be a community space. She hopes to hold gatherings, like denim-centric or dress-focused events, for people to shop and participate in giveaways.

As fall approaches, Pathik said she’s holding on to summer by keeping her warm-weather pieces in stock, but she’s also excited to get more denim and cashmere out for shoppers.

TurnStyle is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. For more information, email aepathik@gmail.com.

(Correction: An earlier version of this article online and on Page 1 of the Sept. 4 edition incorrectly reported TurnStyle is a consignment store.

TurnStyle is not accepting clothes and has an established inventory. The Lincoln County News regrets this error.)

