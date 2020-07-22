New Director of Community Life, Lincoln Home

Kacie Gallant has a long history of caregiving at Lincoln Home. Her very first job was doing private duty for Lincoln Home. She then went on to earn her certified nursing assistant and certified residential medication aide credentials in 2004. Gallant worked at short intervals in other job roles, but always returned to her family at Lincoln Home. She has been a steady presence to the residents since 2012. Upon retirement of Rhonda Hanna, long time director of community life, Gallant was a natural fit to fill her shoes. Her positive, compassionate demeanor, and love of the residents and their love for her, makes her new role an easy transition.

What Gallant loves about Lincoln Home is the feeling of family, both with staff and residents.

“The residents make my day,” said Gallant. “The Lincoln Home is unique, in that its private, small setting is resident-focused, family-oriented and one of the cleanest facilities I have ever been in. It’s a positive work environment on every level.”

With regard to her new role, Gallant shared that she loves getting to know the residents on a different, more personal level, as compared to her previous nursing and caregiving role. She enjoys sharing in their concerns and joys and creating meaningful activities that speak to the residents’ individual interests and needs, as well as creating fun group activities. One of the highlights each week for residents is the open discussion of local community news each Thursday after The Lincoln County News paper arrives.

Gallant has been busy organizing bus rides, picnics, art activities and one-on-one “game dates.” Her light and laughter brighten the day for her “second’ family at Lincoln Home, adding to the team of caregivers that bring quality, consistent care and joy to the residents every day.

