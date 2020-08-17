New Doctor Joins Practice

McCormick & Bouchard Eye Care, LLC, of Damariscotta, is pleased to announce Dr. William Beveridge has joined its team.

Dr. Beveridge is a graduate of Morse High School and the University of New England. He received his doctor of optometry degree from the New England College of Optometry.

Beveridge grew up in Arrowsic and loves Midcoast Maine. He played collegiate lacrosse and was a ski instructor at Sugarloaf Mountain. He enjoys outdoor activities including golfing, fishing, and skiing. He volunteered for a time in Costa Rica.

He is excited to join a thriving practice that offers state of the art optometry services with friendly staff who are dedicated to making every patient have an exceptional experience.

Dr. Beveridge is now accepting new patients. Call for an appointment at 563-3049.

