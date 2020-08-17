Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

New Doctor Joins Practice

at

Dr. William Beveridge

Dr. William Beveridge

McCormick & Bouchard Eye Care, LLC, of Damariscotta, is pleased to announce Dr. William Beveridge has joined its team.

Dr. Beveridge is a graduate of Morse High School and the University of New England. He received his doctor of optometry degree from the New England College of Optometry.

Beveridge grew up in Arrowsic and loves Midcoast Maine. He played collegiate lacrosse and was a ski instructor at Sugarloaf Mountain. He enjoys outdoor activities including golfing, fishing, and skiing. He volunteered for a time in Costa Rica.

He is excited to join a thriving practice that offers state of the art optometry services with friendly staff who are dedicated to making every patient have an exceptional experience.

Dr. Beveridge is now accepting new patients. Call for an appointment at 563-3049.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company