New Farmers Market in Waldoboro

Waldoboro is opening the Long Cove Farmers Market to support local farmers, producers, and fishermen on Mondays from 3 – 6 p.m. from July 6 to October 12, at East Forty Farm on Route 220.

When the pandemic started impacting business, Allison Lakin initiated a database to help consumers shop directly from farmers, producers, and fishermen, which is now maintained by Maine Cooperative Extension and has been viewed online over one million times since March.

Recognizing that businesses are still struggling and the town of Waldoboro was not running its farmers market this year, Allison and Neal Foley requested permission from the town to host a market at the farm. It will be held in the roadside fields with parking on the grass and along the driveway.

There is expected to be a diverse assortment of products at the market, including Lakin’s Gorges original recipe of cow’s milk cheese and East Forty Farm pork, as well as handmade pasta and cannoli filled with handmade ricotta. Switchback Farms will offer honey, jams and jellies, mangalista pork, and seasonal vegetables. Almost Edible Soap makes wonderful goat soaps and scrubs. Oyster Creek Mushroom Company sells fresh and dried mushrooms. Spartan Sea Farms harvests oysters and kelp. Fiore Olive Oils sells olive oils and vinegars. The Waldoboro Public Library’s village bookshop will have $1 books for sale too.

The market will be following the CDC safety guidelines, so shoppers are asked to wear a mask and stay one cow length apart when shopping.

