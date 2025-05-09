New Nail Salon Offers a Relaxing Respite on Jefferson Street

For nail technician Molly Olson, caring for clients is about more than beautifying their hands: it’s also about creating a moment of peace and relaxation amidst their busy lives.

“A place like this, it’s very private, really quiet,” Olson said on Monday, May 5, in her studio at 251 Jefferson St. in Waldoboro.

The second-floor suite is calm and bright, with a wall of large windows, a selection of delicate tools and nail polishes, and a view of the Medomak River slipping by below.

Curating every element of her salon space was a long-held goal for Olson, who has been dreaming of having her own studio for years. At Nails by Molly, she hopes to create a relaxing and pampering experience for each one of her customers.

Olson, originally from Kansas City, Mo., has been doing nails since she was a teenager, but it wasn’t until 2023 that she began to take the craft more seriously. Olson moved to Waldoboro that year after getting married, joining her husband, who is from the area.

When she began considering what kind of work she would pursue in her new life in Maine, Olson began to wonder about becoming a nail technician. She enrolled in the certification program at the Aveda Institute, a cosmetology school in Augusta, and completed the eight-week, full-time course, which focused on health and safety as well as manicure techniques.

After graduating as a licensed nail technician, Olson began working at Mainely Nails in Damariscotta. This time served as a continuation of her education, Olson said, giving her real-world experiences and allowing her to learn from her colleagues.

But Olson always dreamed of having her own space, and after nine months at Mainely Nails, decided to take the leap. Since opening in early March, some clients have followed Olson to her new location and others have discovered her.

With the decision to open her new space, Olson said, she was able to make some choices that reflect her own style and goals for her salon experience. This includes creating a private, quiet experience, as she sees one client at a time in her private studio.

While she enjoys the quiet atmosphere she’s created, Olson wondered at first if clients would feel the same.

“At first, I was insecure, a little bit, about not having a TV – I just worried, like, is it going to be too quiet? … And then, one of my clients was like, ‘I really like that you don’t have a TV in here, because it’s really quiet and calming. I really appreciate that,’” Olson said. “I’ve never thought about getting a TV after she said that.”

The peaceful atmosphere offers an opportunity to focus on the manicure experience without distractions, creating a sanctuary from the nonstop connection that is near constant in modern life, Olson said.

“There are so many screens in our lives. I like that this is a place where you can just come and there’s nothing going on,” she said.

Olson likes doing nails because it allows her to exercise her creativity and connect with clients. She is a self-described “people person,” enjoying the opportunity to meet new people and bring them joy through the manicure experience.

“As women, we love to have those little things — and each person has their little thing that makes them happy, whether that’s hair, nails, whatever,” she said.

Olson offers various kinds of treatments at her salon, from gel manicures to nail art and kids’ manicures. Her favorite service is a Russian manicure, or dry manicure, which Olson said is a method of exfoliating the hands thoroughly and enhancing their appearance. She also loves nail art and intricate designs.

Olson is seeking a booth renter to join her in the Jefferson Street space. While she said she would love to welcome another nail artist, she’s open to other services, too.

“I’m open to anything, as long as my space could support whatever they do,” she said.

In the long term, Olson would love to build her nail business and described her ultimate dream as owning a home studio. In the short term, however, other dreams are at the forefront of Olson’s mind, as she and her husband are excitedly expecting their first child together.

Olson said she was thrilled to be working in Waldoboro and grateful to feel welcomed by the community.

To learn more or book an appointment, go to nailsbymolly.square.site or find Nails by Molly on Instagram at @nailsbymolly25.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

