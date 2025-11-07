New Owners of Edgecomb Christmas Tree Farm Prepare for First Holiday Season

For many families, picking out a Christmas tree marks the beginning of the holiday season and the continuation of time-honored family traditions.

The same is true for Rylee and Brian Dunn, even as they take on a

brand new tradition — opening Green Acre Tree Farm in Edgecomb for the holiday season.

The pair hadn’t planned on running a farm, but once they saw Green Acre Tree Farm for sale, Rylee Dunn said they knew they had to jump at the chance.

“When the opportunity rises to own a Christmas tree farm, you don’t say no to that,” Rylee Dunn said.

Even though acquiring the farm was unexpected, Rylee Dunn said she and her husband had always dreamed of moving to Maine. The pair, along with their two children and extended family members, all made the move from Arizona to Edgecomb to take on the decades-old Lincoln County operation.

Fred Peasley, who spent 70 years in the Christmas tree business, started the farm in 1980. He eventually passed it down to his daughter, Cindy Hill, who ran the farm with her husband Dennis until his passing in 2020. According to the Dunns, Cindy Hill decided it was time to retire from the Christmas tree business earlier this year, leading to the listing.

Even though they used to celebrate in less wintery conditions, the Dunns said they’ve always loved Christmas. Brian Dunn’s grandfather particularly loved the holiday, collecting Santa figurines year-round.

Armed with no shortage of holiday cheer, Rylee Dunn said the pair quickly started learning how to do the year-round work of manning a Christmas tree farm. Planting begins in April, so they were out in the fields in the spring before starting to mow the farm’s 17 acres of land in the summer.

“It truly is an all-year thing,” Rylee Dunn said. “We’re planting, we’re mowing, we’re pruning, we’re doing everything.”

Tending to the trees around the clock has made both of them appreciate Christmas trees in a new way, she said.

Hill helped Rylee and Brian Dunn through this growing season, teaching them how to make wreaths and manage the farm. Rylee Dunn said Hill has been a great teacher as she has passed on the lessons she learned from her father.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“We don’t want to come in, take over, change things,” she said. “We want to continue on the Peasley legacy.”

Even though they never anticipated becoming Christmas tree farmers, Rylee Dunn said she knows it will “give us joy to see joy” as people start their holiday seasons.

“Our customers have vivid memories from when they were children of coming and cutting down their trees at this farm, and so it’s so important that we uphold those experiences,” Rylee Dunn said.

Looking ahead, the pair hopes to eventually open a gift shop on the property for people to buy ornaments, tree stands, and other holiday items. In a few years, Rylee Dunn said they hope to have a tagging event with Santa as a special guest to “start the Christmas season off with a bang.”

Even though he has some anticipation and stress, Brian Dunn said he and his family are excited to open Green Acre Tree Farm for the season on Friday, Nov. 7.

“I’m hoping that our longtime customers will be patient with us because it’s our first year,” Rylee Dunn said.

Customers will be able to tag trees until Sunday, Dec. 21. The farm will also have precut trees and wreaths for sale throughout the season.

As they prepare to help families usher in their holiday celebrations, the Dunns said they look forward to greeting returning and new customers.

“They’re what keeps us doing what we love,” she said.

Green Acre Tree Farm is located at 663 Boothbay Road in Edgecomb. The farm is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday until Thanksgiving and daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sunday, Dec. 21. For more information, go to Green Acre Tree Farm’s Facebook page or call 315-0908.

