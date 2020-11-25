New Realtor with Farrin Properties

Farrin Properties, of Damariscotta, recently welcomed realtor, CeCe Verrier to its team. Verrier, of Jefferson, became interested in real estate while she was in the process of selling her own home.

“When we were selling, I was super involved and wanted to know everything, and that’s really when I knew that this was what I wanted to do. I also realized I really love looking at houses!” said Verrier.

Verrier’s love of houses also blends well with her other business, CeCe’s Home Cleaning. She was cleaning a home in Round Pond when she met Alitha Young, a realtor with Farrin Properties, and a member of the selling team, Team Round Pond.

“She had just sold the house and came in to put some flowers on the counter,” Verrier said. “During our conversation I told her I was taking my course, and she started to mentor me through the class.”

Verrier passed her course in late October and on Nov 2., she officially joined the team at Farrin Properties. Broker-owner, Wayne Farrin, said that Verrier is a great addition based on her involvement in the community.

In addition to working with Farrin Properties, Verrier works at Jefferson Village School and volunteered with Jefferson Area Community Food Pantry over the summer.

“I like that she’s in Jefferson and involved in a lot of things there,” Farrin said. “She’s excited about the real estate process, and she has the personal connections, which are huge in this business.”

Farrin Properties is located in the Pine Grove Plaza at 767 Main St. Damariscotta. To contact Verrier, call 380-3048. More information is available online at farrinproperties.com.

