New Veterinarian at Medomak Veterinary Services

Medomak Veterinary Services is overjoyed to announce the addition of Dr. Aria Fowlie to its family. Dr. Fowlie is a graduate of the Cornell School of Veterinary Medicine and has most recently been practicing in Presque Isle. She is a native of the Midcoast area, originally from Thomaston.

Dr. Fowlie loves companion animal general practice with equal interest in both internal medicine and surgery, but she also has a soft spot in her heart for sheep and goats.

Outside of work Dr. Fowlie enjoys spending time with her husband, two dogs Naga and Hercules, and her cat Mylo.

