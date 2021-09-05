Advanced Search
New Veterinarian at Medomak Veterinary Services

Dr. Aria Fowlie and her dogs Naga and Hercules. (Photo courtesy Medomak Veterinary Services)

Medomak Veterinary Services is overjoyed to announce the addition of Dr. Aria Fowlie to its family. Dr. Fowlie is a graduate of the Cornell School of Veterinary Medicine and has most recently been practicing in Presque Isle. She is a native of the Midcoast area, originally from Thomaston.

Dr. Fowlie loves companion animal general practice with equal interest in both internal medicine and surgery, but she also has a soft spot in her heart for sheep and goats.

Outside of work Dr. Fowlie enjoys spending time with her husband, two dogs Naga and Hercules, and her cat Mylo.

