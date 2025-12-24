New Wiscasset Business Aims to Make Artistic Expression Accessible to All

Hallie Robinson made her first venture into entrepreneurship when she was in second grade, designing greeting cards and selling them door to door. Now with her most recent venture, Robinson hopes to help people of all ages express themselves creatively.

Robinson and her husband Alan Robinson cofounded Midcoast Creative Studio, at 72 Main St. in Wiscasset, offering creative gifts and curious goods in the building once home to Birch Home Furnishings & Gifts.

Wiscasset residents for three and a half years, Alan and Hallie Robinson both have creative pursuits on their resumes – he worked with event venues and experiences and she has a background in graphic design and digital marketing. Through this, though, Hallie Robinson found herself missing the more “hands-on” side of creativity.

“We’re both people that have had kind of freelance jobs. We’ve worked at kitchen tables and in airports and have always valued a coworking space and a place to find community,” she said. “And I’ve always found creative expression as a way to connect people and help make the world a more joyful place.”

When the building came on the market, the couple “immediately knew” it would be right for the sort of business they imagined, Robinson said.

The first floor shop offers a curation of products to encourage creativity and curiosity, from guided journals and adventure bucket lists to coloring books and a guidebook to some of the world’s greatest artists. Puzzles, fidget toys that double as desk decor, and writing prompt dice can also be found among the inventory.

“It’s really meant to be a kind of playful place, where everything feels kind of interactive or introspective and is encouraging you to explore and discover yourself and ways to express yourself,” Robinson said.

In choosing what to carry in the shop, Robinson said she focused on items that could help anyone tap into their creative side, regardless of age or self-perceived level of ability.

“Everything’s meant to feel like anyone can experience it. That’s what it’s meant to do … make artistic expression accessible to all, all ages, all people,” she said. “Whether it’s through learning a new skill like knitting or looming or painting or discovering a new and different way to express yourself, it’s meant to help all sorts of people explore those sides of (themselves).”

The second floor is in the midst of being transformed into a coworking and event space where the couple plans to host workshops, team-building events, and more, Robinson said. The first workshop, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, will be a guided reflection with Lorrie Cardwell-Panfil, founder of The Human Current. Space is limited and preregistration is required.

The coworking space is set to open in the spring, coinciding with the grand opening of the store, Robinson said. Midcoast Creative Studio hosted a holiday preview from Friday, Dec. 19 through Tuesday, Dec. 23, opening its doors to the community for the first time.

“We wanted to give the community a glimpse as to what we’re doing before the holiday,” Robinson said. “We’ve had a lot of people stop by and look through the windows. There’s interest and excitement, so that feels good.”

In addition to opening the coworking and event space, Robinson said they are hoping to one day add some of their own products to the shop’s inventory.

“We want to (create) some of our own prints as well, and some of our own products too, which will come over time,” she said. “The goal is to kind of spark our own creativity as well and share (that) through the shop.”

The couple is also excited about joining Wiscasset’s business community.

“Since we’ve moved here, the resurgence of business on Main Street has been just really inspiring,” Robinson said. “There’s really unique shops coming up through here and really excited shop owners who are passionate about what they’re doing. And they have all been so welcoming to me already too. There’s just really good energy here, and I think people are feeling that.”

The permanent hours for Midcoast Creative Studio are in the process of being finalized. For more information about the business, go to midcoastcreativestudio.com, email hello@midcoastcreativestudio.com, or find the business on Instagram.

