Newcastle Realty Adds Administrative Staff

A division of the Cheney Financial Group locally owned by Dennis Hilton, Newcastle Realty has enjoyed steady expansion since it’s opening over 40 years ago. With a growing team of licensed realtors and offices located in Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor, Newcastle Realty is pleased to announce the recent addition of Jade Rego as the office administrative assistant.

“With a team of over 20 local agents, it is critical that we provide as much support to them as possible,” said Hannah Kutschinski, Cheney Financial Group chief operating officer. “Adding Jade to our team will ensure the broker staff gets the care and guidance they need, so they can stay focused on serving our clients efficiently. Jade has a strong work ethic and has blended in seamlessly with the Newcastle Realty team. We are very happy to have her on board.”

Rego is a Lincoln County native and current student at University of Maine at Augusta. She was drawn to the opportunity at Newcastle Realty because of its strong ties to the community and positive work culture. Having prior experience as an administrative assistant, Rego brings a strong skill set to her multi-faceted job.

“I have really enjoyed learning about what it takes to run everything behind the scenes of a successful real estate company,” Rego said. “The team at Newcastle Realty has been so welcoming. I look forward to growing with the company and continuing my professional development.”

When she’s not working or studying, Rego enjoys spending time with her fiance and 2-year-old Maltese poodle. She also looks forward to volunteering with the Cheney Financial Group’s Charitable Giving Committee.

Newcastle Realty offers services at two convenient locations: 87 Main St. in Damariscotta and 14 Todd Ave. in Boothbay Harbor. For more information, call the Damariscotta office at 563-1003, the Boothbay Harbor office at 633-4433, go to mynewcastle.com or find the business on Facebook and Instagram.

