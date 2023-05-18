Newcastle Realty Celebrates Third Year in Boothbay Harbor Office

Together with his staff of 18 realtors, Newcastle Realty owner Dennis Hilton is excited to be celebrating the start of their third year in their Boothbay Harbor office located at 14 Todd Ave.

Newcastle Realty has operated from Newcastle and Damariscotta for over 30 years, and this branch location shows the commitment Newcastle Realty has made to serve the Boothbay Region.

“We are very happy to have strengthened our local presence for Boothbay area residents and the local business community,” said Hilton. “While we have assisted real estate clients in the Boothbay Region for many years, this downtown branch office location has allowed us to expand those services while providing a modern and attractive space for customers to enjoy and our broker staff to work from.”

The office features an open concept layout with modern technology, providing convenient and comfortable areas to meet or for visitors to look at real estate listings. Soon, the office will become another popular stop on the Boothbay Harbor Region Sculpture Trail, with the planned installation of “Seedling” by Joseph Dimauro.

Newcastle Realty has several agents who live and volunteer in the Boothbay area. The company is known for its commitment to supporting all Lincoln County communities through the charitable giving efforts of The Cheney Financial Group, which includes Cheney Insurance and Newcastle Vacation Rentals.

“We are very excited to be a growing part of the business community in Boothbay Harbor,” said Newcastle Realty Chief Administrative Officer Kristy Battles. “We look forward to offering property owners more options when it comes to real estate services, and we are grateful for the warm reception we have received over the past two years.”

Newcastle Realty is an independent firm that focuses on helping families with their real estate needs, regardless of their price point. “While we are very comfortable handling high-end properties, we don’t focus on any one part of the market,” Hilton said. “We are solutions driven, and all our brokers love working with home buyers and sellers to help them achieve their goals. We provide important support and guidance throughout the process.”

Visitors are urged to call the office at 633-4433 to make an appointment or to speak with a realtor. For more information, go to mynewcastle.com or find Newcastle Realty on Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat.

