Newcastle Realty Celebrates with Staff Sales Awards

Company owner Dennis Hilton celebrated Newcastle Realty’s 2021 sales successes recently by presenting the following staff awards in a company-wide gathering on Zoom.

Realtor Sara Rogers, of Nobleboro, was recognized as a two-time $2 Million Dollar Club member with her 2021 sales of more than $2.4 million as she handled almost a dozen transaction sides.

Realtor Lorrie Zeiner, of Southport, received a plaque recognizing her sales last year of more than $2.5 million over a long career during which she has helped hundreds of families with their real estate needs.

Joining the Newcastle Realty $3 Million Dollar Club were Realtors Tate Sandrock and Carmen Reed, both of Nobleboro, along with Realtor Anne Peaslee of Edgecomb. While Peaslee is a veteran Newcastle Realty agent with a long history of successfully working with clients, Sandrock and Reed are more recent graduates of the company’s apprenticeship program that helps develop new licensees. Each of these three brokers was recognized for their sales and outstanding client satisfaction during 2021.

Hilton welcomed Realtors Clint Miller of Boothbay and Debi Fox of Damariscotta to the $4 Million Dollar Club; Miller with sales of more than $4.2 million and Fox reaching over $4.5 million. Miller has been a Newcastle Realty agent since 2017, and was instrumental in launching Newcastle Realty’s new Boothbay Harbor branch office. Fox has enjoyed a very strong client following among Lincoln County property owners for many years.

Veteran Newcastle Realty agent Debby Schling was recognized for her $5.7 million in real estate sales last year, and Realtor David Hagan for his $5.8 million. Both award recipients reside in Damariscotta. Hagan graduated from the Newcastle Realty Apprenticeship Program in 2019, and Schling has served as an apprentice agent mentor to a number of successful program participants.

Realtor Fred Hebert of New Harbor had a very successful year in 2021 with more than $7.3 million in sales, joining the Newcastle Realty $7 Million Dollar Club. Hebert handled 17 transaction sides and was mentored by long-time agents Bill Byrnes and Lee Simard, now both enjoying retirement.

Congratulations to Newcastle Realty’s top producing agent for the second year in a row, Kirsten Ingram of Bremen. Kirsten joined the company in 2018 and is also a graduate of the Newcastle Realty Apprenticeship Program. In addition to her outstanding production and client satisfaction, she now serves as a mentor to other agents herself.

Hilton expressed his thanks for the hard work of his entire staff during 2021 as he welcomed Ingram to the $11 Million Dollar Club at Newcastle Realty.

For more information, go to cheneycompanies.com or view the Facebook pages for Cheney Insurance, Newcastle Realty, and Newcastle Vacation Rentals.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

