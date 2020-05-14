Newcastle Realty Introduces Virtual Tours

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant adjustment to the way real estate is viewed, bought, and sold. The brokers at Newcastle Realty now follow important safety protocols and often meet with clients by phone and video chat. Paperwork and documents are signed electronically, and showings are conducted by video, or by adhering to physical distancing and disinfection standards.

In order to keep the real estate firm’s staff and clients safe while still engaging in real estate, Newcastle Realty has continued to update its business practices. As a prime example of those efforts, Newcastle Realty has made a significant investment in Matterport, an industry leader in 3D virtual tour technology.

“We have long partnered with Tyler Plummer Maine Aerial Photography Services,” said Newcastle Realty owner Dennis Hilton. “Tyler provides professional photos and videos of many of our property listings, and now we are working with him to offer exciting 3D virtual tours, detailed floor plans, and even measuring tools using sophisticated 3D mapping camera equipment.”

The Matterport 3D virtual tours allow a viewer to move through a home however they wish, from room to room and floor-to-floor, even outside onto patios and decks. It is easy to navigate and turn around to see the surrounding room features. The experience closely resembles an in-person visit to the home, but from the safety of the viewers’ remote location.

With over 20 agents, Newcastle Realty is one of the largest real estate firms in Lincoln County, serving hundreds of property sellers and buyers. While the impact of the COVID-19 virus has caused a slowdown in activity, its staff is still introducing new listings and placing properties under contract. Inventories are low and buyer demand remains strong, making this an excellent time to list property for sale, even with the extra steps required for safety.

More information about Newcastle Realty and Matterport is available at MyNewcastle.com or 563-1003.

