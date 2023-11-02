Newcastle Realty Team Welcomes New Broker

A recent addition to the Newcastle Realty team, Sheila Dube brings competence, dedication, and integrity to her role as a real estate broker.

Dube joins the locally owned real estate company with eight years of experience as a licensed Realtor. Having worked in home design and construction for over 27 years, she takes pride in her attention to detail and expert marketing strategies, relying on this professional knowledge to bring a fresh perspective to buying and selling real estate.

Born and raised in southern Maine, Dube knows what makes Maine a special place to call home. Recently moving to Nobleboro with her husband, she looks forward to reconnecting with her personal ties to the Lincoln County community. When asked why she chose to join Newcastle Realty, she said the decision was easy after receiving a number of glowing recommendations from other local families.

A registered Maine Guide, Dube describes herself as a tough, hardworking local who values relationships, customer service, and communication. She looks forward to growing with Newcastle Realty, expanding her client base, and getting involved with the local community.

When she’s not assisting buyers and sellers, Dube enjoys spending time with her family and exploring the great outdoors.

Dube can be reached at Newcastle Realty’s office, 87 Main St. in Damariscotta, at 563-1003, ext. 116, on her mobile at 229-1481, or by email at sheiladube@cheneycompanies.com. To learn more about Newcastle Realty, go to mynewcastle.com.

