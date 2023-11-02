Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Newcastle Realty Team Welcomes New Broker

at

Sheila Dube. (Photo courtesy Newcastle Realty)

Sheila Dube. (Photo courtesy Newcastle Realty)

A recent addition to the Newcastle Realty team, Sheila Dube brings competence, dedication, and integrity to her role as a real estate broker.

Dube joins the locally owned real estate company with eight years of experience as a licensed Realtor. Having worked in home design and construction for over 27 years, she takes pride in her attention to detail and expert marketing strategies, relying on this professional knowledge to bring a fresh perspective to buying and selling real estate.

Born and raised in southern Maine, Dube knows what makes Maine a special place to call home. Recently moving to Nobleboro with her husband, she looks forward to reconnecting with her personal ties to the Lincoln County community. When asked why she chose to join Newcastle Realty, she said the decision was easy after receiving a number of glowing recommendations from other local families.

A registered Maine Guide, Dube describes herself as a tough, hardworking local who values relationships, customer service, and communication. She looks forward to growing with Newcastle Realty, expanding her client base, and getting involved with the local community.

When she’s not assisting buyers and sellers, Dube enjoys spending time with her family and exploring the great outdoors.

Dube can be reached at Newcastle Realty’s office, 87 Main St. in Damariscotta, at 563-1003, ext. 116, on her mobile at 229-1481, or by email at sheiladube@cheneycompanies.com. To learn more about Newcastle Realty, go to mynewcastle.com.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^