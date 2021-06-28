Nicholson Named Executive Vice President, Chief Fiduciary Officer

Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, recently announced the promotion of Peter Nicholson. “I am pleased to recognize Pete’s hard work and commitment to First National Wealth Management. Pete has shown exceptional leadership and vision,” commented McKim.

Nicholson has been promoted to executive vice president, chief fiduciary officer, following the retirement of his predecessor, Steven Parady. Nicholson joined First National Wealth Management in 2015 and most recently served as SVP, senior portfolio manager. Prior to joining First National Wealth Management, he worked at Bar Harbor Bank and Trust as well as Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead a fantastic group of individuals in our pursuit to help our clients to be financially successful,” stated Executive Vice President, Chief Fiduciary Officer Nicholson.

Nicholson earned his B.S. in Business Administration with a finance concentration from University of Maine, Orono in addition to earning a B.S. in Marine Engineering Technology from Maine Maritime Academy in Castine.

Nicholson is active in his community, currently serving on the Abbe Museum Finance Committee and coaching youth sports. Nicholson lives in Bar Harbor with his wife, Christina and daughters, Piper and Peyton.

First National Wealth Management is a division of First National Bank, an independent community bank with 17 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties. For more information about First National Bank or First National Wealth Management, please call 1-800-564-3195 or visit thefirst.com.

