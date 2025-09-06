Nobleboro Bakery Reopens with New Name and Menu

Close to a year after they shuttered Ginger Mousse Bakery, Karen and John Kelly have reopened the business with a new name and some familiar favorites.

Located at 16 East Pond Road in Nobleboro, Savory Moose opened Monday, Sept. 1 with a focus on savory items, including breakfast sandwiches, soups, potpies, and spinach puffs, a favorite from Ginger Mousse Bakery.

The Kellys opened Ginger Mousse Bakery in January 2020 with a menu chock-full of pastries and sweets. The couple decided to retire in September 2024 due, in part, to difficulty finding staff.

“A lot of it had to do with finding the right staffing, and the hours were a lot,” Karen Kelly said. “It was supposed to be like our retirement kind of plan, and then we just decided that after five years, or close to five years, that we would close and try some traveling and doing some things.”

Several months later, however, the couple decided they were too bored being fully in retirement and started making plans to reopen the business on a smaller scale.

“It took us about six months to get everything back in order,” Karen Kelly said. “We had kept all the equipment, but we redid some things and moved some things around.”

The Kellys decided to reopen their business with a smaller menu and new hours, which will allow them to run Savory Moose in a way that is more manageable for them, the couple said. In addition to grab-and-go items, Savory Moose will also carry freezer items, including soups, pizza dough, and chicken potpies.

Savory Moose is open 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 563-6050 or find the Ginger Mousse Bakery on Facebook.

