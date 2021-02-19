Ocean Point Inn and Resort Ready for Upcoming Season

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the team at Ocean Point Inn and Resort has kept busy upgrading the property and developing a series of new initiatives in anticipation of the upcoming season.

The inn, well-known for its warm hospitality, offers casual elegance and good old-fashioned charm while boasting some of the most picturesque sunsets on East Coast. Ocean Point Inn and Resort has been serving visitors, guests, and the Boothbay region for more than 123 years.

Ocean Point Inn and Resort has launched a new website, oceanpointinn.com. With the assistance of ReachMaine from Ellsworth, staff at the inn developed the easy-to-navigate site to help guests and visitors readily find everything they need to plan their vacation. The site also provides an in-depth look at the variety of attractions and things to do while staying at the inn and in the Boothbay region and Midcoast Maine.

Establishing Ocean Point Inn as a safe destination is a top priority for owners Tony Krason and Mark Sweetland and General Manager Nate Stanley. A series of on-site activities including art workshops for children and adults, a luncheon speaker series, live entertainment, and a variety of activities just for kids will allow guests and their families to enjoy their vacation and never have to leave the property.

Last year with the challenges of COVID and mandates from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Ocean Point Inn began offering oceanside dining by setting up picnic tables, umbrellas, and outside heaters so guests could safely enjoy a great meal, the spectacular sunsets, and the fresh salt air.

Ocean Point Inn took the CDC mandates seriously and all staff were trained to ensure the complete safety of others. As a result, the inn was 100% COVID-free last season. While the staff hopes the restrictions are lifted this season and they can once again embrace out-of-state guests and visitors, they also remain ready to address whatever challenges come along.

Ocean Point Inn also boasts three electric vehicle charging stations that are open to guests and the public by reservation.

The Ocean Point Inn management and staff look forward to a great season ahead and invite local residents to come experience the new energy and the warm hospitality of Ocean Point Inn. For more information, call 633-4200 or go to oceanpointinn.com.

