Online Workshop for Starting Food Businesses

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a multidisciplinary online workshop about starting a food business in Maine from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 20.

“Recipe to Market” is intended for entrepreneurs, farmers, and others interested in starting a home-based specialty food business with products such as jams and jellies, fermented foods, dry mixes and candies, baked goods and confections. Topics include an overview of the specialty food industry and product development process, licensing and regulations, business basics, and food safety.

Instructors include UMaine Extension professor emeritus Louis Bassano, business and economics specialist and professor of economics Jim McConnon, and food science specialist and associate professor of food science Beth Calder, who also directs UMaine Food Testing Services. Extension wild blueberry specialist and assistant professor of horticulture Lily Calderwood will facilitate.

The fee is $25; financial assistance is available. Registration is required online at shorturl.at/bgzJ9.

