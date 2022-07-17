King Eider’s Pub has been sold. The landmark location at the center of Damariscotta will formally change hands Friday, Aug. 2.

After almost 20 years of operation, owners Todd and Sarah Maurer and Jed and Cynthia Weiss understand the pub’s significance to the community. With great pleasure they have handed over ownership to two young men who have been part of the pub for many years.

The new ownership team shares the same commitment to hometown loyalty, hard work, great food, and a warm, friendly atmosphere. Keeping with their roots, it is certainly fitting Scott McArdle and Damon Waltz would become the new owners of King Eider’s Pub after beginning their food industry careers in the restaurant’s kitchen, when they were 15 and 14 years old.

Both graduated from local high schools in 2001, McArdle from Lincoln Academy and Waltz from Wiscasset High School. After four years in the Marine Corps, McArdle spent 17 years as a sales representative with Pine State Beverage. While at Pine State, he continued to work part-time at the pub.

Waltz went on to work at the Anglers Club, in Florida, and as the executive sous chef and executive chef at the Kawahnee Inn, in Weld.

McArdle lives in Wiscasset with his wife Heather and three children, Caleb, Jace, and Emberly. Waltz lives in Whitefield with his fiancée Ariel and her 14-year-old son Jacoby.

The next chapter for the Maurers and Weisses focuses full time on The 1812 Farm and Stone Cove Catering, their successful event and catering businesses based in Bristol Mills. As a result, they will all remain personally and professionally active in the local community and continue to provide the highest quality event planning and catering services to local organizations, families, and individuals.

