Bath Savings President and CEO Glenn Hutchinson announces the retirement of Patricia “Patty” Lane, vice president and manager of the Damariscotta branch, effective at the end of February.

Lane joined Bath Savings in 1988 as a teller at the Damariscotta branch and became manager of the branch in 2002. Throughout her career, Lane was committed to professional development, earning multiple certificates and diplomas through the Center for Financial Training. She went on to teach courses at the center for a decade.

Lane was active in the Damariscotta community, serving on the boards of Coastal Kids, Maine School Management Insurance Trust, CLC YMCA, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Midcoast Maine, and Healthy Kids. She also volunteered at community events like Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

“Patty has been an exceptional member of the Bath Savings team – always leading by example and continuing Bath Savings’ legacy of supporting our communities,” said Hutchinson. “We are grateful for Patty’s decades of exceptional service, and wish her all the best in her retirement.”

Deborah Anderson, who has been with the Damariscotta branch since 2000, will assume the role of branch manager following Lane’s retirement.

Bath Savings has been banking on the coast of Maine for more than 170 years. Ten full-service banking offices are located from Damariscotta to South Portland. For more information, go to bathsavings.bank or call 1-800-447-4559.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

