After a 40 plus year career in higher education, Patti Brown brings competence, dedication, and integrity to her role as an associate broker at Newcastle Realty. Having found her current home with the help of a Newcastle Realty agent, Brown’s exceptional experience with the company sparked her interest in the real estate industry and led to her decision to join the Newcastle Realty team where she has flourished for the last five years.

The current president of the Lincoln County Council Board of Realtors, Brown takes pride in her expertise and commitment to client satisfaction. She is described by those who know her as a people person who is thoughtful and can get a job done with care and studied competence, no matter how complicated the process may be.

Originally from Fairport, N.Y., Brown has spent the majority of her life regularly visiting Maine and finally decided to make the Midcoast her home over 10 years ago. Brown is well aware of the many aspects that make this region of Maine a wonderful place to call home and she said the people and laid-back lifestyle are among her favorites.

When not working with buyers or sellers, Brown loves getting together with family and friends, and enjoys reading, film noir, and traveling internationally. Brown can be reached on her mobile at 530-2253, at Newcastle Realty’s office, 87 Main St., Damariscotta at 563-1003, ext. 115, or by email at pattibrown@cheneycompanies.com. To learn more about Newcastle Realty, please go to mynewcastle.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

