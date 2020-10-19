Peapod Jewelry Honors Pumpkinfest

Despite COVID-19 causing the cancellation of this year’s Pumpkinfest, Peapod Jewelry has decided to continue to honor the tradition with a new design for 2020. This original design, a Peapod Ghost, was created by owner and designer Joseph Lugosch and is available in sterling silver or 14k gold by special order, as a charm or pendant. For the eyes, patrons may choose between black onyx or white turquoise.

To honor previous Pumpkinfests, Peapod has offered a peapod pumpkin, owl, and bat. These designs continue to be available at Peapod’s Edgecomb store or online.

All Peapod Jewelry designs are made by hand on location. To see the artisans at work, call ahead or stop in the shop during business hours. Peapod Jewelry is located at 40 Route 1, Edgecomb, by phone 882-9500, and website, peapodjewelry.com.

