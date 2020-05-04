Peapod Jewelry Offers ‘Podside’ Pickup

Due to the new coronavirus, Peapod Jewelry has been closed to the public, but owner Joe Lugosch has been working hard to prepare for Mother’s Day. To make shopping convenient for local customers, the company is offering “Podside Pickup” at its 40 U.S. Route 1 location in Edgecomb.

To order, customers may call the store at 882-9500 or order through the Peapod website, peapodjewelry.com. When placing an online order, customers should write in the “Notes” section that they want “podside pickup” and leave a contact phone number. Pickup is available Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. There will also be pickup times available on Saturday, May 9.

A family business, Peapod Jewelry was created by Ronna Lugosch, and is now owned and operated by Ronna’s son Joseph. Joe has continued the same approach as his mother, creating original jewelry designs produced onsite at the studio. Peapod is widely known for Mother’s Peapod, a collection of necklaces, earrings, and bracelets that can be personalized with birthstones or gemstones to represent family members. There are also many other original designs that can be personalized as well. The whole collection may be viewed at Peapod’s website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

