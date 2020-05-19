Pemaquid Falls Farm Opens Online Farmers Market

In an effort to help supply the community with food during COVID-19, Pemaquid Falls Farm has begun offering a weekly online farmers market at pemaquidfallsfarm.com where customers can safely shop for local produce and food products for curbside pickup at the farm. The market includes seasonal produce, seedlings, and pasture-raised eggs, as well as local grains, baked goods, milk, cheese, syrup, honey, coffee, ferments, flowers, and more from small farms and food producers in Maine. The farm has also partnered with Riverside Butcher of Damariscotta to make purchases of their meat and provisions available for pickup at the farm in Pemaquid.

“We’re so thankful for the support we’ve felt from the community,” said farmer and owner Alex Beaudet, who noted the demand for local goods has seen a recent surge. “It’s been amazing to see how everyone has rallied around small, local businesses during this crisis. It’s an uncertain time, but it feels good to be connecting our customers with local food and supporting other small businesses in Maine. We’re currently working with over 20 other small farms and food producers, and we’ll be adding more in the coming weeks.”

Though the on-site farm store typically opens for the season around Memorial Day, the farm has decided to offer online ordering for the time being as an added safety measure. The team hopes that the efforts being made by everyone now will allow for more businesses like theirs to safely re-open later in the summer.

“We miss seeing our customers on a daily basis, but for now this seems like the safest way we can operate. Hopefully by making these sacrifices we’ll be able to welcome people back to the farm sooner rather than later,” added Beaudet.

The online market opens every Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at pemaquidfallsfarm.com. Orders can be paid for online and picked up at the farm, located at 2117 Bristol Road on Saturday from 12-4 p.m. The farm recommends shopping early as some items sell out quickly. Folks with questions may email Alex at pemaquidfallsfarm@gmail.com.

Pemaquid Falls Farm is a small, diversified vegetable farm located at the mouth of the Pemaquid River. The farm cultivates an acre of vegetables, fruit, herbs, and flowers using sustainable growing practices and organic inputs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

