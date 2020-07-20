Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Pickup and Patio Open at Glidden Point

at

"Shuck-your-own" oysters are available at Glidden Point Oyster Farms.

“Shuck-your-own” oysters are available at Glidden Point Oyster Farms.

Glidden Point Oyster Farms, located in Edgecomb, is open for the season seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are “shuck-your-own” oysters, clams, and mussels available, as well as beer, wine, and snacks for curbside pickup or dine-in on the outdoor patio. Seating is limited and reservations can be made by calling 315-7066.

Glidden Point Oyster Farms offers curbside pickup or dine-in on the patio.

Glidden Point Oyster Farms offers curbside pickup or dine-in on the patio.

Masks are required when not seated at a table, and guests are asked to follow CDC and social distancing guidelines with regard to COVID-19. Pre-orders for expedited curbside pickup can be placed online at gliddenpoint.com.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company