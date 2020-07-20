Pickup and Patio Open at Glidden Point

Glidden Point Oyster Farms, located in Edgecomb, is open for the season seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are “shuck-your-own” oysters, clams, and mussels available, as well as beer, wine, and snacks for curbside pickup or dine-in on the outdoor patio. Seating is limited and reservations can be made by calling 315-7066.

Masks are required when not seated at a table, and guests are asked to follow CDC and social distancing guidelines with regard to COVID-19. Pre-orders for expedited curbside pickup can be placed online at gliddenpoint.com.

