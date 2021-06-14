Pine Tree Yarns Reopens

Elaine Eskesen, owner of Pine Tree Yarns, is happy to announce the reopening of her shop on Main Street in Damariscotta. The shop was closed for 15 months due to COVID-19 restrictions and to keep everyone safe.

Linda Perry, an accomplished fiber artist, is now managing the shop and introducing her own natural dyed wool and textiles. The shop, in the historic Nathaniel Austin House, is stocked with hand-spun yarns by Maine fiber artists, organic cotton, Malabrigo wool from Peru, and many other unique yarns from around the world.

Eskesen travels to Prince Edward Island to select yak and other rare fibers from mini mills. Pine Tree Yarns is known for its selection of colorful yarns and rug-hooking supplies. Eskesen is now designing and knitting children’s sweaters for Citizen Maine Home, on Main Street, and is excited to create new patterns for young children.

The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

